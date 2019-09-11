Join the Trail: Visit Springville Trail Life Troop, a Christ centered outdoor adventure and character development program for boys (starting at age 5). The troop will meet on Monday, Sept. 16, from 6:30-8:30 p.m. in the activity building at Springville First United Methodist Church. The boys will build and launch bottle rockets. Trail Life USA partners with churches to grow Godly young men. Boys connect with friends, dads, and mentors in a safe, encouraging Christian environment. For more information, email troopmaster Jeremy Marchant at jerm0422@yahoo.com.
Tiger Pride still reigns as the Tigers get back on track and face Clay Central at Clay at 7 p.m. tomorrow night, Friday, Sept. 13. For a night full of Tiger Pride, take a ride to Clay and support this team,
Congratulations to Springville's Miss Alabama Pre-teen, Malorie Paige Martinez.
Springville students and residents, come by the Eden Career Tech Center to learn about what they have to offer. Open house, Eden in the Eve, will be held on Thursday, Oct. 3, from 5-7 p.m. Community members, interested students, and current students are encouraged to stop by at Hwy. 231 at Hwy. 33 in Ashville.
FYI – The city of Springville Parks and Recreation has announced that the Splash Pad is now closed for the 2019 season. It will reopen in May 2020.