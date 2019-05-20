MONTGOMERY – The Springville Tigers won the Class 5A state baseball championship on Friday, beating the Briarwood Christian Lions in two straight games.
After losing the first game of the series to the Lions on Thursday 5-4, the Tigers fought back to win the second game 12-9 and the third and decisive game 9-3. And they used big third innings in the final two games to claim the title.
Briarwood 5
Springville 4
In a game that took over four hours to play due to a two-and-a-half hour lightning delay, the Tigers lost 5-4 as the Lions scored the winning run in the top of the sixth inning on a wild pitch. This game was played at Paterson Field.
Trailing 2-0 headed into the bottom of the first inning, Brandon Daniels smacked a solo home run over the centerfield fence to cut the lead in half at 2-1.
The Lions increased the lead to 3-1 in the fourth inning, but in the home-half of the fourth inning, the Tigers tied the game on a solo home run by Brant Brown and a sacrifice fly by Jake Goolsby. That’s when the game was stopped by the lightning threat.
Briarwood took a 4-3 lead in the top of the fifth inning only to see the Tigers tie the game again on a single by Braden Hughes that scored Max Harrison.
After the wild pitch gave Briarwood a 5-4 lead, the Tigers had a chance in the bottom of the seventh inning as Harrison singled to right and the ball got past the right fielder putting Harrison at second. A fly ball to right by Daniels put Harrison at third base with the potential tying run, but Bradley Cole popped out to the catcher to end the game.
Ivan Cornelius worked four and two-thirds innings on the mound and got a no decision.
Springville 12
Briarwood 9
With the series moving to Riverwalk Stadium, the Tiger bats heated up as they scored 21 runs in the next two games to win the title.
In Game 2, the Tigers sent 13 batters to the plate and scored nine runs in the top of the third inning as they outlasted the Lions 12-9.
Trailing 3-1 entering the third inning, Cornelius had the first big hit of the inning as he had a bases-clearing double to give the Tigers a 4-3 lead.
Later in the inning with the bases loaded again, Hughes had a bases-clearing triple to make the score 10-3.
Leading 12-4 in the bottom of the seventh inning, the Tigers survived a late comeback as the Lions scored five runs in the seventh inning to make the final score 12-9.
Clayton Tittle picked up the win for the Tigers. He worked two and two-thirds innings, giving up five runs on five hits. Chase Isbell was brought in to close the game as he struck out the final two Briarwood hitters.
Springville 9
Briarwood 3
In the third game, the Tigers trailed 2-0 when they came to bat in the third inning. And again, the third inning turned into a huge one as they scored eight runs to take an 8-2 lead.
Springville players with RBIs in that third inning included run-scoring singles by Brown and Harrison; fielder’s choice by Cornelius and Goolsby; and a two-run single by Hughes.
Hughes was also the winning pitcher in the game that clinched the title. He tossed a complete game, allowed three runs off six hits while walking three and striking out six. He was named MVP of the series. At the plate, he finished 4-for-10 with six RBIs in the three-game series.
Springville head coach Jonathan Ford said he was proud of the guys for the way they battled.
“Everything they went through losing yesterday and being able to come back today,” he said. “There’s nothing else I can say. It’s all about these guys and the way they battled.”
Springville finished the championship season with an overall record of 34-7.
Reach Gary Hanner at ghanner@thestclairtimes.com.