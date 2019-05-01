The Springville Tigers are headed to the third round of the Class 5A state playoffs after sweeping East Limestone last week.
With the wins, the Tigers are 28-5 on the season. They travel to Southside on Friday to take on the Panthers. The two teams will play two games Friday (4:30 p.m. and 7 p.m.) with a third game scheduled for Saturday at 1 p.m. if necessary.
Springville 10
East Limestone 0
Springville scored in each of the first four innings on the way to a 10-0 victory in five innings.
The Tigers scored four runs in the first inning, two in the second inning, one in the third inning and three in the fourth inning.
Ivan Cornelius performed well on the mound and at the plate. He tossed a complete game two-hit shutout while striking out six. At the plate, he had two doubles and a three-run homer in the fourth. He finished with five RBIs.
All total, the Tigers pounded out 13 hits. Also driving in runs were Chase Isbell, Jake Goolsby, Brant Brown and Braden Hughes.
Springville 5
East Limestone 4
In a much closer contest, the Tigers had to fight from behind to pull out a one-run victory.
Springville took a 1-0 lead in the top of the first inning, but three defensive errors by the Tigers in the bottom of the first inning led to three unearned runs by the Indians.
Another unearned run in the second inning gave East Limestone a 4-1 lead.
That’s when Springville made its move to get back in the game.
Hughes and the defense shut down the Indians, not allowing another run. In the top of the third inning, Cornelius hit a double to plate two runs to make it 4-3.
In the fourth inning, Springville loaded the bases and Isbell drove in two runs with a double off the wall to give the Tigers a 5-4 lead.
In the bottom of the seventh inning, Hughes was dominating, but had neared his pitch count. Isbell came on in relief to shut the door and secure the win. Hughes worked six innings allowing four hits while striking out 10.
Springville head coach Jonathan Ford said after making it to the third round last year, his guys have had their minds set on improving this year.
“I am so proud of their focus and the work they have put in to get back to this point,” he said. “We have higher goals for sure, but nothing will make me disappointed in what this group has accomplished the last couple of years.”
