The Springville Tigers baseball team is headed to Montgomery to play for the AHSAA Class 5A state title after beating the Madison Academy Mustangs two-out-of-three games on the road Wednesday and Thursday.
On Wednesday, the Tigers split a doubleheader with the Mustangs. Madison Academy won the first game 7-2, but the Tigers fought back to win the second game 12-3.
The win forced a third and decisive game Thursday, and the Tigers punched their ticket to Montgomery with a 3-1 victory.
With the win, the Tigers improved to 32-6. Their opponent in the finals has yet to be determined as Sylacauga and Briarwood Christian are set to start their series Friday.
Game 1 of the championship series is scheduled for 4 p.m. Thursday, May 16, at Patterson Field.
Game 2 is scheduled for 10 a.m. Friday, May 17, at Riverwalk Stadium.
Game 3 will follow if needed.
