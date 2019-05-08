It will go down as one of the most memorable innings in the history of Springville Tiger baseball. It was the top of the fifth inning against Southside last Friday in the third round of the Class 5A state playoffs.
Braden Hughes started the inning with a single, and 21 batters later, Ivan Cornelius ended it with a fly out. In between, the Tigers scored 16 runs to break a 4-4 tie, and they went on to beat the Panthers 20-4 in the first game of a doubleheader.
Everyone in the Tiger lineup had a hand in hitting and scoring. Hughes actually was 3-for-3 just in the fifth inning, with three singles and two-RBIs. Jake Goolsby had the first big blow of the inning as his bases-clearing double made it 8-4.
Six batters later, Brant Brown drilled a grand slam homer over the fence, which gave the Tigers a 15-4 lead. He finished the game with six RBIs.
Bradlee Cole had two hits in the inning and three RBIs.
Ivan Cornelius tossed a complete game to pick up the win.
Springville 16
Southside 9
The Tigers continued to score runs at ease in game two as they defeated the Panthers 16-9. Some of the runs were due to hits, while some runs took place because the Panther pitcher was unable to find the strike zone.
Springville scored seven runs in the bottom of the first inning thanks in part to three walks and a hit batsman. Justin Bromley added a two-run single.
Southside continued to battle, plating single runs in each of the first four innings. The problem for Southside was that Springville plated two runs in the second inning and two more runs in the third inning.
Springville scored four runs in the bottom of the fifth inning to put the game away, going on to win 16-9.
Southside did load the bases in the seventh inning with no outs, but Max Harrison got a pop up and then struck out the final two batters of the game.
Hughes secured the win on the mound, going five innings and allowing three earned runs. Brown led the nine-hit attack with a double and a triple.
Springville advances to play Madison Academy in the semi-finals Wednesday night in Madison. The doubleheader was moved to Wednesday due to the threat of rain in Madison County Thursday. This will be the Tigers first trip to the semifinals since 2005. They are currently 30-5 on the season.
