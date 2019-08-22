The Springville Tigers will play the Hayden Wildcats at home in Tiger Stadium tonight, Thursday, Aug. 22, at 7 p.m. Tickets are $7, parking is $5. Come on out and let’s get this football season off to a great start by supporting this team. Go Tigers!
The Miss Tiger Pride Pageant, sponsored by the Springville High School varsity cheerleaders, will be Saturday, Sept. 7, at 4:30 p.m. in the SMS auditorium. Categories awarded will be Miss Tiger Pride, Junior Miss Tiger Pride, Little Miss Tiger Pride, Tiny Miss Tiger Pride, and Mini Miss Tiger Pride. Congeniality and People's Choice will be awarded in each category. There is a $50 entry fee. Miss ninth-12th, Junior sixth-eighth, Little fourth-fifth, Tiny second-third, and Mini K-first.
The Red Hill Baptist Church Food Pantry will be open to those who live in St. Clair County on Saturday, Aug. 24, from 9-11 a.m. The church is located at 9013 U.S. 11. For more information, the phone number is 205-467-7070. They are also taking donations to the pantry. They need canned vegetables, canned meats, rice, dry beans, spaghetti noodles and sauce, and non-perishable items.
For those interested, the Springville Anglers will hold their first meeting for the 2019-2020 season on Tuesday, Sept. 3, at 6:30 p.m. at the high school.