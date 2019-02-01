ODENVILLE - The Springville Tigers defeated the St. Clair County Saints 58-46 in the finals of the varsity boys St. Clair County Tournament Saturday.
Ragland 45
Ashville 38
The Purple Devils defeated the Bulldogs 45-38 in the opening game of the tournament.
Ragland built a double-digit lead in the first quarter. They were up 14-4 after the first 8 minutes, and increased the lead to 24-12 at halftime.
Ashville made a comeback in the third quarter, outscoring the Purple Devils 15-8 to cut Ragland’s lead to 32-27. The Purple Devils held on for the 45-38 victory.
Leading Ragland was Sloan Phillips with 13 points. Travis Schall and Elijah Ball pumped in 9 points each, while Nate Kelley totaled 7 points. Josh Phillips chipped in 6 points, while Brody Bice had 1 point.
Leading Ashville was Chris Sanders with 9 points. Cesar Segura and Dalton Cone scored 8 points each, while AJ Lapano totaled 6 points. Perkins Carden had 3 points, while Hayden Phillips and Caleb Bailey chipped in 2 points each.
Springville 75
Ragland 43
The Tigers advanced to the title game with a 75-43 victory over Ragland.
Springville was up 16-12 after one quarter of play.
Over the next two quarters, the Tigers outscored Ragland 47-19 to take a 63-31 lead into the fourth quarter. Both teams scored 12 points each in the last 8 minutes, making the final score 75-43.
Springville had three players to score in double figures, and leading the way was Max Harrison with 22 points. Chase Isbell and Hudson Kersh added 11 points each. Also scoring were Ben Bianchi with 8 points, Cameron Bonner and Aaron Byars with 6 points each, Jake Goolsby and Brandon Daniels with 4 points each, and Justin Bromley with 3 points.
Ragland also had three players score in double figures, as Josh Phillips scored 13 points, Sloan Phillips totaled 12 points and Nate Kelley added 10 points. Hunter Day scored 3 points, while Brody Bice and Elijah Ball chipped in 2 points each. Travis Schall finished the game with 1 point.
SCCHS 53
Moody 46
The Saints advanced to play Springville in the title game by upending the Blue Devils 53-46. The Saints were on top 13-12 after one quarter of play, and increased the lead to 29-20 at halftime. St. Clair continued to maintain the lead as they were up 41-29 after three quarters of play and withstood a comeback by the Blue Devils, making it 53-46.
Leading the Saint to victory was Kyjuan Sims with 12 points. Demetrius Preyer added 9 points, while Gatlin Daniel popped in 7 points. James Key. Jo’Van Ousley and Desmond Byers all scored 6 points each, while Trace Patterson had 5 points.
Leading Moody was Ceion Reaves, who pumped in 14 points. Zac Mason added 9 points, while Cyric Williams contributed 8 points. Karson Buckner and Jay Carroll netted 5 points
James Collins finished the game with 1 point.
Springville 58
SCCHS 46
The Tigers fell behind 16-15 after the first quarter, and saw the Saints lead grow to 30-20 with just moments left in the second quarter. That’s when Springville went on a 7-0 to close out the quarter trailing by only 30-27.
The Tigers continued to be in charge as they outscored the Saints 16-4 in the third quarter, making the score 43-34.
The Tigers went on to win the game 58-46.
Harrison led Springville with 15 points, followed closely by Isbell’s 14 points. Daniels and Bonner added 9 points each, while Kersh totaled 6 points. Bromley was good for 3 points, while Bianchi added 2 points.
Sims led St. Clair with 17 points followed closely by Daniel’s 14 points. Ousley and Preyer netted 5 points each, while Byers added 3 points. Key finished the game with 2 points.
Named the tournament MVP was Springville’s Max Harrison. Joining him on the All-Tournament Team were Hudson Kersh, Brandon Daniels and Chase Isbell from Springville; Jo’van Ousley, Lyjun Sims and Demetrius Preyer from SCCHS; Cyric Williams and Ceione Reaves from Moody; Josh Phillips and Sloan Phillips from Ragland; and Cesar Segura from Ashville.
