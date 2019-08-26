SPRINGVILLE – For the first time since 2013, the Springville Tigers football team won its season-opener, defeating the Hayden Wildcats 28-6 last week. Six years ago, the Tigers opened the season with a 14-0 win over Ashville.
In his initial start at quarterback, junior Pearson Baldwin engineered all four touchdown drives against the Hayden defense, and scored on runs of 4 yards and 14 yards in the fourth quarter to put the game out of reach.
Springville took the opening kickoff and marched 64 yards to score. The touchdown came on a two-yard run by Braden Hughes. The extra point by Hunter Ambrose was good to make the score 7-0 with 7:47 remaining in the first quarter.
Springville head coach Michael Graben went into his bag of tricks early on as the Tigers successfully executed an onside kick. Larry Winston recovered the football at the Hayden 45-yard line.
Springville drove to the Wildcat 18, but turned the ball over on downs as a fourth down pass from Baldwin to Jace Hayes was ruled incomplete in the end zone.
The Tigers put together a 49-yard drive in eight plays halfway through the second quarter with Kobye Payton scoring on a 21-yard run on fourth down and three. Ambrose added the PAT to make the score 14-0 at halftime. Payton finished the game with 108 rushing yards on 18 carries.
Hayden opened the second half with a 49-yard drive of its own, scoring on a 29-yard run to make the score 14-6 with 8:30 remaining in the third quarter.
Baldwin took over the Tiger offense in the fourth quarter, scoring both touchdowns to make the final score 28-6.
On defense, John Raby led the way late in the game as he sacked the Hayden quarterback twice for huge losses, once on fourth down and again on a third down that forced a fourth and long.
“I am very proud to get those two sacks,” Raby said. “I just want to thank my coaches for setting me up in position to make those plays.”
After the game, Graben said this was an awesome victory and the players have worked hard getting ready for the season.
“Things have not always gone our way, so this is huge,” he said. “It was great to get a win against a hard-nosed, well-coached team.”
Graben said Baldwin is awesome and has worked hard during the offseason.
“He’s a three-sport star,” Graben said. “He qualified for state in the javelin, and is a great basketball player.”
Graben was excited about how his team was in control on both sides of the ball.
“We needed that,” he said. “We have made so many improvements here at Springville. Our community has worked so hard and they have supported us even though we have only won five or six games the past few years. This win means a lot to us, but it does not tell us how the season is going to go for us.”
Baldwin said he has been dreaming of a night like this since he was a little boy. He finished with 83 rushing yards and 87 yards through the air on 10-of-17 passing.
“This feels so great, and it feels good to get that first win out the gate,” he said. “I am so proud of my teammates, especially the offensive line. I could not do all of this without them.”
Springville will host Ashville Friday. Both teams are 1-0 to start the season as the Bulldogs easily defeated Ragland last week 35-0.
Reach Gary Hanner at ghanner@thestclairtimes.com.