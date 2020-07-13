Springville Tiger Basketball Camp for grades 1-6 set for Aug. 3-6 (column)

Springville Tiger Basketball Camp for boys and girls in grades 1-6 will be Aug. 3-6 from 9 a.m. to noon at the high school gym.
Each camper will receive a camp basketball. Checks should be payable to SHS Basketball for $50 ($40 for sibling).
For more information. email jeff.smith@sccboe.org. Coach Smith, Springville High School players and staff will be instructing.
The Springville Farmers Market is now open on Main Street on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to noon next to the Harrison's hardware store by Big Springs Park.
Congratulations to Springville Anglers Brock Bowers and Rocky Junio, who qualified to fish in the state championships at Guntersville next week on July 24-25 after they placed 17th out of 105 boats at Weiss Lake recently.
Remember all news must be submitted to me by the Sunday before the next Thursday's paper. Send your news to springvillenews35146@gmail.com. Till next week, cheers!