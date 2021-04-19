Springville tennis teams qualify for state

The Springville boys and girls tennis teams qualified for the state tournament last Monday after competing in a sectional tournament against Gardendale, Mortimer Jordan and Pinson Valley.
The boys team finished first in the sectional . Cameron Cokers led the boys team at No. 1 singles, while Greyson Love led at No. 2 singles.
Meanwhile, the girls team finished second in the state to Gardendale. Molly Graben plays No. 1 singles and doubles. Mallory Knowles plays No. 2 singles.
Head coach Meredith Land said both teams are an amazing group of kids who encourage each other and have fun.
“They have worked very hard this season and are very deserving of their wins,” Land said. “The growth of this team, both on the court and off, has been outstanding.”
She added, “They are looking very forward to going to Mobile this week to participate in the state championships. We have quite a large following of parents and friends at every match for which we are very thankful. Many will accompany us to Mobile.”
Both teams will travel to Mobile on April 22 and 23 to compete for the state title.