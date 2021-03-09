Springville tennis teams collect wins over Mortimer Jordan and Oneonta

The Springville boys and girls tennis teams notched two wins each after competing against Mortimer Jordan and Oneonta.
The Tigers took on Mortimer Jordan on Feb. 23 on their home court. The girls secured a clean 9-0 victory with help from Molly Graben, who plays No. 1 singles and No. 1 doubles with Mallory Knowles.
The boys collected a 7-2 victory. Cameron Coker, who plays No. 1 singles and No. 1 doubles with Greyson Love, secured match wins as well.
The teams later traveled to Oneonta Feb. 23 to take on Oneonta. The girls walked away with a 7-2 win with help from Sarah Reisman, who plays No. 3 singles. Samantha Land and Elli Cathen, the No. 3 doubles team, also collected match wins for the Tigers.
The boys also defeated Oneonta with a 9-0 sweep. Matthew Love, who plays No. 4 singles, boosted his team with a match win along with Graham Hinds and Josh Leopard, who form a doubles team.