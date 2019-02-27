Two Springville teens are competing for Miss Alabama's Outstanding Teen March 2-3. They are Samantha Hennings and Katie Cone.
Samantha Hennings
Samantha Hennings is the 15-year-old daughter of Dennis and Katrina Hennings of Springville. She is a sophomore at Victory Christian High School in Pell City, and currently holds the title of Miss Cotton State’s Outstanding Teen; which is part of the Heart of Dixie organization in Walker County.
“Being part of this organization has been an amazing experience for me in so many ways,” Hennings said. “The friendships I have made and the experiences I have had are memorable. I have received exceptional guidance from my directors and other members of the Miss Alabama Organization.”
Hennings’ platform is JUST BREATHE, which she created to bring attention to the rising issues with mental illnesses, more specifically, anxiety and depression.
“This platform is close to my heart because I started suffering with anxiety at the age of 13,” she said.
She sold Pura Vida “mental illness awareness” bracelets to raise money for The Ireland Center for Behavioral Therapy at Children’s Hospital in Birmingham. She has had the opportunity to speak about her platform at many appearances.
“I hope my platform will be able to help other children and teens that struggle with this to get the help they need,” she said.
Hennings is an honor student and currently holds a 4.14 GPA. She is a member of the National Honor Society and Beta Club.
She will compete in March for the title of Miss Alabama Outstanding Teen at Thompson High School. Ally Grace Pitts, a third-grader at Munford Elementary School will accompany Hennings as her Rising Star.
Katie Cone
Katie Cone is the 17-year-old daughter of John and Jennifer Cone of Springville, where she is a junior at Springville High School. Cone began competing in Outstanding Teen preliminaries this past October, and won the title of Miss Birmingham’s Outstanding Teen in her third preliminary Nov. 4, 2018.
“Being part of this organization has given me the opportunity to meet many people and develop skills that I will be able to use throughout my life,” Cone said.
She is passionate about her platform “Team Up for Type I.”
“I started to help spread awareness about Type I Diabetes after my Aunt Jessica was diagnosed in January 2010,” Cone said. “After seeing what she goes through on a daily basis, I developed a passion for raising funds in the hopes that there will someday be a cure.”
To date, Cone has raised more than $1,800 for JDRF by selling T-shirts designed by Katie, Facebook fundraisers, and most recently by co-hosting the “Dancing Away Diabetes Gala” with a former Miss Birmingham’s Outstanding Teen.
Cone is an honor student, a member of the Beta and Key Clubs, and a member of the yearbook staff at Springville High School. She is captain of the Springville varsity cheerleaders, a two-time All-American Cheerleader, four-time All-County Cheerleader and was named All-County Captain for the 2018 season.
Cone will compete in March for the title of Miss Alabama Outstanding Teen at Thompson High School. Kinlee Wilson, a fifth-grader at Springville Elementary School, will accompany Cone as her Rising Star.
