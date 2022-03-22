Springville Teen to represent USA in Junior Open Agility World Competition

Sterling Wanninger of Springville was one of 23 people recently selected to represent the United States at the Junior Open Agility World Competition in Finland this summer.
American Kennel Club’s 2022 USA Junior World Agility Team is the only junior dog agility team in the United States. The Junior Open Agility World Championship is an agility competition that is officially recognized by the Federation Cynologique Internationale World Canine Organization and is the largest international federation of kennel clubs. According to Wanninger, this is the equivalent of the Olympics for dog sports.
“It’s a really big opportunity and we’re so glad we made it,” she said.
Each country involved can enter a maximum of 28 dogs. The individual competition is held in categories of large, medium and small dogs; Wanninger will compete in the large dog category.
At 17-years-old, Wanninger has been doing agility competitions for seven years now. However, she fell in love with the sport unintentionally.
The Springville teen said she was simply looking for something to do with her friends that wouldn't cost them too much money when they came across the agriscience center in Oneonta with a sign that read: Dog show — free admission.
“We walked in and it was an agility trial. We all sat there and just watched it for about an hour and a half and I fell in love right then and there,” she said.
“I came home, and my grandfather is really good with wood so I begged him and begged him and he made me my own little miniature agility course and I started training our 11-year-old dog right then.”
The Australian shepherd she originally began training with, named Little Bit, passed away in 2014. The dog she has now, who is also an Australian shepherd, is a 3-year-old named JT who already has his masters title.
“He has been a dream for me,” she said.”He turned out to be the best dog I could have asked for.”
There are different levels to agility competitions, novice, open and the masters. Once a dog reaches its masters, it can then work towards an agility championship.
“For us, we go in and have fun,” She said. “AKC has recently added some new international style courses so an agility day usually lasts from about 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.”
Wanninger and JT will fly out to Finland with the rest of the AKC Junior World Agility Team on July 11 with the competition taking place July 14-17.
The team is raising money as there are no sponsors for the competition. Any donations can be made through the team’s PayPal account: PAYPAL.ME/AKCEOJ18. The media and fundraising contact is Debby DuBay who can be reached at ddlimoges@gmail.com.