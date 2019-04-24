The Springville Tigers finished the regular season with a three-game sweep of the Moody Blue Devils and a win over Sylacauga. They entered the first round of the state playoffs with an overall record of 24-5.
The Tigers defeated Moody 8-1, 8-3, and 10-0 to win the area title. They edged Sylacauga 4-3 before preparing for the Pleasant Grove Spartans in the first round of the playoffs.
With two consecutive wins over the Spartans Saturday, the Tigers are now 26-5 on the season. They will now host East Limestone Friday in second round action. Game 1 is set for Friday at 5 p.m. Game 2 will be played at 7:30 p.m., and if a third game is necessary, it will be played Saturday at 2 p.m.
Springville 24
Pleasant Grove 1
The Tigers scored 15 runs in the bottom of the first and went on to beat Pleasant Grove 24-1.
The Tigers pounded out 13 hits in the inning. Brandon Daniels, Brant Brown, Chase Isbell and Jake Goolsby each had two hits during the 15-run inning, and each hitter in the lineup had one hit.
For the game, Springville collected 19 total hits, five of which were doubles.
Starting pitcher Ivan Cornelius pitched three innings and gave up one run on five hits. Max Harrison pitched the last two innings, allowing only one hit.
Springville 25
Pleasant Grove 2
The second game of the twin bill was much like the first, as Springville dominated the Spartans 25-2.
With Springville the visiting team, they jumped out to a 9-0 lead after one inning. In that first inning, Braden Hughes and Brown doubled, while Bradlee Cole hit a three-run home run in his second at bat of the inning.
The Tigers added four runs in the second inning and 12 more runs in the fourth inning.
Pleasant Grove scored its two runs in the third inning on an error and two hits.
For the game, Brown and Cornelius had three hits each, while Harrison and Hughes added two hits.
Hughes took the victory on the mound, throwing three innings and giving up three hits while striking out four. Clay Tittle pitched the final two frames allowing one hit and striking out two.
Reach Gary Hanner at ghanner@thestclairtimes.com.