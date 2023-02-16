Springville student wins county spelling bee

Maybe it was a matter of luck or an educated guess or, maybe, 12-year-old Timothy “Tim” Martin is just a natural born speller.
Whatever the reason, the Springville Middle School student connected the correct letters into words to win the 2023 St. Clair County Spelling Bee Championship.
“Truthfully, I expected to lose,” Martin said. “It’s crazy that I came this far.”
Martin out-spelled the best of the best in St. Clair County during the county spelling bee championship held at the Center for Education and the Performing Arts (CEPA) in Pell City.
“I would consider myself pretty good at spelling,” Martin said.
Why is that?
“Well, I did win the spelling bee contest,” he said with a smirk look on his young face.
Really.
“It felt crazy,” he said. “Even I didn’t think I could do it.”
Springville Middle School spelling bee sponsor Ashley McDuffee said it may have been a surprise to her homeroom student, but it wasn’t to her.
“He doesn’t give himself enough credit,” McDuffee said. “He’s a smart fellow.”
However, she knew from the look on his face while Martin stood on the stage spelling out a word, he guessed on the spelling at times.
Martin said he, along with many others, ended up spelling close to 20 words on the CEPA stage Feb. 2, before he was crowned the best speller in St. Clair County.
This is the first time he reached this level in the system wide spelling bee contest. He placed third twice at the school level when he attended Ashville Elementary School.
Martin had a couple of months to prepare for the contest. He was provided a “Words of the Champion” booklet, a seven-page pamphlet with potential contest words.
“I really didn’t practice that much,” he said.
However, he practiced just enough, winning a trip to the Scripps Howard Regional Spelling Bee contest slated for Saturday, March 18, at the University of Alabama in Birmingham.
Martin said the words provided were tough to spell. He said “seethe” was one of his harder words that he could remember.
He said he guessed on a few words, but his guesses were right. Then it came down to the last word, “brethren.”
“It was really hard words and then ‘brethren,’” he said. “I think I got lucky there.”
Martin, an A-B honor roll student, said his favorite subject is history, but spelling is something he’s always been good at, and he’s looking forward to competing in the regional contest.