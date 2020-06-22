Springville splash pad open; youth baseball, softballs commissioners needed

For those wanting to know, the Springville splash pad is now open for the 2020 season.
It will be closed Mondays but will be open Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday from 1 to 5 p.m.
Springville Parks and Recreation needs volunteers for youth baseball and youth softball commissioners. To apply, go to springvilleparksandrec.com, select “Account/Register,” click on “Volunteer Application” on the left, then apply.
For more information, contact the Parks & Recreation office at 205-467-0265.
The Springville Public Library is now open by appointment Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. until noon. For main building appointments, call 205-467-2339. For children's annex appointments, call 205-467-7261.
Remember all news must be submitted to me by the Sunday before the next Thursday's paper. Send your news to springvillenews35146@gmail.com. Till next week, cheers !