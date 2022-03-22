Springville softball sweeps Oxford 5-0 in area play

OXFORD — After falling short to Moody in the St. Clair County softball tournament, the Springville Tigers jumped back with a 5-0 sweep over Oxford in their first Class 6A, Area 13 game of the season.
Starting pitcher Bella Bullington led the Tigers as she pitched for all seven innings, not allowing a run and scattering three hits. She also struck out three batters.
The Tigers opened up scoring in the first inning as Makayln Kyser added another home run to her record, driving in herself and Bekah Hargrove.
Hargrove put the third run on the board in the third after taking advantage of a scoring opportunity from a single by Tori Barnes. Kyser later scored on a passed ball in the same inning.
Bullington eventually sealed the win with a double in the fifth inning, driving home Layla Bradshaw.
Barnes also led the Tigers with her two RBIs hitting 2-for-4 on the day.
Head coach John Paul Taruc said he was proud of his team’s performance against the Yellow Jackets.
“It’s always nice to win your first Area game, especially when you're traveling away,” he said. “Overall, we played well defensively. I’m proud of how Leah Bowden came in and played shortstop for us. Bella Bullington pitched well giving up no earned runs. Tori, Kyser and Bella helped produce RBIs to get the score to 5-0.”