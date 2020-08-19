Springville softball’s McKenzie Brown makes All-State Terrific, North All-Star team

SPRINGVILLE -- Springville High School’s McKenzie Brown was among those selected to AL.com’s All-State Terrific 20 softball team for the Class 5A division and for the Alabama North All-Star team.
“This list includes 20 of the top players in each of the seven AHSAA classifications and the AISA, regardless of position or school year. Nominations came from state coaches as well as the AL.com staff,” al.com wrote of its Terrific 20 team.
The North-South All-Star Game is part of the Alabama High School Athletic Directors & Coaches Association All-Star Sports Week, which had to be canceled this summer due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The AHSADCA operates under the auspices of the Alabama High School Athletic Association. The all-star teams for softball were comprised of Class of 2021 rising seniors and were chosen by a special coaches committee from nominations received from AHSAA member school softball coaches.
Brown has been playing for Sprinvgville’s varsity since her seventh-grade year in 2016, when the Tigers claimed their second of four straight state championships.
Brown helped claim the last two of those titles in 2017 and 2018, making the all-tournament team at state both times.
Brown has also been part of a travel softball team, which she plays for in the summer and fall during the offseason. She said she loves being able to create friendships with the girls on her team and traveling to new places.
“[I enjoy] just getting away from everything else that is happening in the world,” said Brown
This will be Springville head softball coach Brandon Easterwood’s sixth year working with Brown. He feels she has been a vital part of the Tigers’ success.
“[McKenzie] leads by example,” he said. “She's a staple of our program and she's a leader in the program. There are a lot of girls that really look up to McKenzie, so I would say that her leadership is something that I really look forward to.
“[Mckenzie] is a dynamic player ... She's got a lot of power and a very strong swing.”
Easterwood added while Brown primarily plays outfield, she can line up at multiple positions on defense.
“She can just about play anywhere you put her,” said Easterwood.
This will be Brown’s final year playing for the Tiger’s before she graduates and starts her freshman year of college. Brown said she is excited to get back to playing with her friends before they all go their separate ways.
Brown’s career stats include a .425 batting average, 97 RBIs, seven homers and 182 runs scored.
While there are multiple colleges looking to recruit Brown, she said there is not one specific college she is looking at. Instead, she will continue to keep her options open.