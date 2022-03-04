Springville softball kicks off season with six straight wins, defeats Leeds on Thursday

After finishing last season as Class 6A state softball runner-up, Springville is looking to another successful season, collecting six straight wins out of the gate.
The Tigers kicked off the season with a 12-2 win over Pelham and later placed runner-up to Hoover at the John Carroll Classic beating Briarwood Christian 10-1 and Homewood 5-2 and sweeping Shades Valley (12-0, 13-0).
Head coach John Paul Tarus said while his team played well in the tournament, the Tigers have a lot to improve upon.
“Several players are having to field positions that they haven’t played before. However, they responded and played good enough to get us into the championship game versus Hoover,” Taruc said. “The outcome wasn’t what we wanted because we lost (to Hoover) 7-3. However, we learned a lot from our team, and situations offensively and defensively on what we need to work on.”
Most recently, the Tigers defeated Tuscaloosa County on Tuesday and later Leeds on Thursday in their first home game of the season.
Springville 14, Tuscaloosa County 12: Following the John Carroll Classic, the Tigers added a win over Tuscaloosa County on Tuesday.
Makayln Kyser set the tone early with a three-run home run in the top of the first with Bekah Hargrove and Emmy Leopard on base.
After singles from Shelby Hathcock, Layla Bradshaw, Tori Barnes and Bella Bullington along with a few errors from the opposing team, Barnes slugged a triple to right field allowing for herself, Kyser and Bullington to put three runs on the scoreboard.
The Tigers sealed the win with one last home run by Hathcock.
Barnes went 4-for-5 at the plate, while Hargrove went 3-for-4. Kyser, Hathcock and Barnes drove in three runs apiece.
Springville 13, Leeds 1: The Tigers finished out the week with a win over Leeds to improve 7-1. The Greenwave will have a chance at redemption as they host the Tigers on Monday.
Bullington opened with a triple in the first inning to drive home Hargrove. Kyser, however, managed to put the game away with a home runs in the final inning, driving in three runs.
Barnes had a perfect day at the plate, going 2-for-2. Hargrove went 2-for-3 at the plate and put a team best of three runs on the board. Bullington also went 2-for-3 with three RBIs.
Meanwhile, Chesney Robison put the only run for Leeds on the board for the Greenwave and went 1-for-2 at the plate. Leeds now sits at 1-4 overall.
Taruc commended his team for their performance against Leeds.
“Bella Bullington pitched well, giving up only one earned run. Overall as a team, we hit well and played good defensively,” Taruc said.
“Overall, I am proud of how our team has played early in the season. Our approach at the plate has been good, players playing in different positions have responded and this team is willing to work hard on a daily basis.”