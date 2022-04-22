Springville softball holds off Pell City, 3-0

The Springville Tigers took another area win over Pell City on Thursday to make them undefeated in Class 6A Area 13 play. The Tigers will go on to host the area tournament come the end of the regular season.
After a scoreless first two innings, Springville’s Makayln Kyser got things going with a no-so-surprising homerun to put two on the board for the Tigers. Kyser followed this up with one last solo homerun in the fifth inning to put the final run on the board for Springville.
Kyser led Springville at bat going 2-for-3 while driving in a team best of three RBIs.
The Tigers held Pell City to no runs for the entirety of the game. Bella Bullington, who pitched for all seven innings, only let up two hits on the day.
However, Pell City’s Katlyan Dulaney still managed to strike out seven batters to Bullington’s one.
Head coach John Paul Taruc commended his players on the win.
“Bella Bullington pitched great for us giving up no runs. Makalyn Kyser went 2-3 and had all 3 RBIs,” Taruc said. “Our defense played well throughout the game which helped us secure the win.”
The Tigers will go on to finish out their season as they host Plainview on Thursday, April 28 at 5:30 p.m.