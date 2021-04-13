Springville softball collects two area wins

The Springville Tigers softball team claimed two area wins last week against Southside and Pell City. The girls are 4-0 in Class 6A, Area 14 and 22-8 overall.
Springville 9, Southside 3: Springville scored runs for six of seven innings against Southside last Tuesday and got a home run each from Makayln Kyser and Bella Bullington.
Kyser put in a team best of four runs across home plate along with two RBI’s. Bullington was 4-for-4 at the plate where she also drove in a run.
Bekah Hargrove also had a perfect day at the plate in which she had three hits in her three appearances. She also added an RBI and scored a run of her own.
Layla Bradshaw also helped boost her team as she was 2-for-3 at the plate and scored two runs for the Tigers.
Reagan Cornelius put in work from the circle for six innings and recorded seven strikeouts. Bullington closed the game in the final inning with two strikeouts
Springville 7, Pell City 0: Cornelius and Bullington combined to lead the Tigers in a shutout win against Pell City on Thursday.
Both pitchers allowed no runs while Cornelius struck out five and Bullington with two.
Springville immediately took the advantage and opened with four runs in the first inning. They added one in the fourth and finished with two more in the sixth.
Tatum Barlett led the Tigers at the plate as she drove in two runs and was 3-for-4.
Gracie Black drove in two runs, while Kyser scored a team-best two runs.board.