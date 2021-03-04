Springville softball bests Chelsea, 10-5

The Springville softball team added another win to its record after defeating Chelsea 10-5. The Tigers now stand at 4-1.
The Tigers started strong by scoring twice in the first inning, followed by one run in each of the following three innings.
Pitcher Reagan Cornelius boosted her team as she allowed only two runs out of the five innings she worked.
The Tigers went on to secure the win with five runs in the sixth. While Chelsea tried to rally with three runs in the final inning, Bella Bullington recorded the last six outs in the circle to close out the win.
Graci Black led the Tigers with three hits and two runs. Makalyn Kyser, Bekah Hargrove and McKenzie Brown scored two runs each.
Kyser and Bullington each slugged a home run.
The Tigers will host Vestavia Hills next Thursday at 5 p.m.