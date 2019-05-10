Only in their fifth season, the Springville Tigers boys’ soccer team is playing for the Class 4A-5A state championship tonight.
The Tigers advanced to the finals after beating St. John Paul II 2-1 Thursday in the semifinals at Huntsville.
St. John Paul II scored first on a goal by Michael Weston.
Springville tied the game 1-1 with three minutes remaining before halftime on a goal by Brantley Mills.
Although St. John Paul II outshot Springville 11-6, the Tigers made their kicks count.
Springville's Luis Keil scored the game-winner early in the second half, and the defense held the rest of the way. Springville goalkeeper Evan Paddock collected eight saves.
Springville head coach Cody Wilkerson praised his entire team for the great job they did defensively.
The championship game between Springville and Briarwood Christian kicks off at 7 p.m. in Huntsville.
