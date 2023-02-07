Springville seniors power the Tigers past St. Clair County in area semifinals

SPRINGVILLE — Springville didn’t get off to the best start, but senior Tyler Harrison scored 10 in the opening quarter while the rest of his teammates found their footing in the Tigers’ 75-45 victory over St. Clair County in the Class 5A Area 11 semifinals on Tuesday night.
“I rely on our five seniors all year long,” Springville coach Brandon Easterwood said. “They have been the catalyst. They have made us go, so I rely on them. There have been times in games where I have to get them together and say hey, you take this game over. I appreciate our five seniors. I think they provide us some leadership.”
Harrison finished the game with 14 points to match fellow senior Collin Lockhart. Only Ben Wood (16 points) scored more.
While Harrison’s offense was instrumental in helping the Tigers hold a 22-18 lead after the first quarter, Wood powered the way in the second half scoring 11 of his points.
Next, the Tigers will face a Moody team that beat them two out of three times this season, including in the most recent meeting when the Blue Devils won 62-50 in the county tournament.
“For us, it is about being focused on the task and playing defense really,” Easterwood said. “If we’re playing good defense, we can play with anybody.”
What to know
— Springville sophomore Brodie Frederick and senior Zach Brown finished the evening with 10 and nine points, respectively.
— St. Clair County senior Jayce Mickens finished the evening with a team-high 11 points.
— St. Clair County lost the previous meetings with Springville this season by 51 and 52 points. The Saints trailed by only nine points at the break and only 16 points heading into the final quarter.
Who said
— Easterwood on if St. Clair County keeping it closer this time: “No doubt you get in the playoffs, and everybody is going to give you their best shot. … They played really well in the first half, so a lot of credit to them, and we made some shots in the second half.”
— Easterwood on securing a spot in the subregion round next week: “We’re going to have to play a lot better if we want to go past next week.”
Next up
— Springville will face Moody at home on Friday night at 7 p.m. in the area championship game.
— This concludes the season for St. Clair County.