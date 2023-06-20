Springville senior Matt Wolf earns Super State honor, place in program's record books

ODENVILLE — Matt Wolf proved himself on the field years ago. He paced the Tigers in goals scored during 2021 and 2022.
Then he did it again in 2023 and earned second-team Super State honors, given to the best in the state regardless of classification, in the process.
But much of that success was to be expected. Wolf’s real proving ground came on the sidelines, at practice and during workouts.
“Being a senior, it was very different,” Wolf said. “You have to take more of a leadership role than you would have to kind of just being there doing what you’re supposed to do. You kind of have to set an example of what you’re supposed to do and let others follow.”
Leadership didn’t come naturally. In the past, he always deferred to the upperclassmen on the team, including his older brother John Wolf who graduated last spring.
Normally that leadership manifested itself in setting a good example that other Tigers could follow. However, there were a few games this year that Wolf felt compelled to speak up.
“There would be times where we weren’t acting like we were supposed to,” Wolf said. “And you got to step up and be like, it is my job to settle down and try to get our heads in the game and lead and show everybody that we are still in this and keep going. It is not the end just because things are not going our way.”
His coach Cody Wilkerson knew that Wolf never sought out those moments, but the Springville coach was proud of the senior for stepping up when his team needed to hear from him.
“That is what leaders do,” Wilkerson said. “They recognize a situation, and he did. … He’s not the most comfortable doing that, but he recognized, hey somebody has got to say something here, and nobody else is going to do it if I don’t do it.”
Even those moments don’t begin to capture Wolf’s impact on his teammates this season.
“He did whatever the team needed, and that is what I saw. … He’s always been a good player, like I said, he led the team in scoring,” Wilkerson said. “But that was his primary drive, I guess. Like I have to score, I have to do this. That is how I help the team by scoring. And this year, he did a lot more than just scoring, and it doesn’t always reflect on the stat sheet, but coming back and willing to play defense and willing to win the ball and willing to do the things that don’t show up on the stat sheet.”
Wolf leaves the program second all-time in goals and assists with 58 and 25, respectively.
“He is just a superb athlete," Wilkerson said. "Like he is fast, if the ball is played into space and there is a race to get to the ball, he is going to win it. And second, when he does get the ball, he is comfortable enough that he can dribble and create space for himself and his teammates.”
Wolf matched his single-season high goals scored with 20 this season while finishing with a career-high nine assists in 2023.
But the graduating senior didn’t want to discuss any of that. When asked about his favorite moments, Wolf couldn’t single out one moment. Instead, he said he’d miss the practices, the workouts, and every other moment he spent with his teammates.
“It was a great time,” Wolf said. “I enjoyed every bit of it. It was fun.”
To say Springville will miss him on the field next season is an understatement. In fact, Wilkerson said when someone like Wolf leaves the team, you don’t look to any individual to fill those shoes.
“I don’t think we’re going to have one person that can replace him and do what he did,” Wilkerson said. “We’re just going to have to do it by committee. But I think we got some guys that can handle it.”