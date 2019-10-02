Springville’s own Wesley Logan was recently named Angler of the Year in the Bassmaster Open, and qualified for the Bassmaster Elite Series for 2020. The Bassmaster Elite Series is the best of the best and is a nine-tournament slate that will take the world's best bass anglers to six states and some of the most storied fisheries in the sport’s history. Qualifying was no easy feat to accomplish as Wes had to fish diverse reservoirs and against worldwide competition. Congratulations Wesley!
You are invited to the third annual Ice Cream Social at the historic Old Rock School on Pine Street on Sunday, Oct. 6, from 2-4 p.m., brought to you by the Springville Preservation Society.
Everyone will be in for a treat in more ways than one. Not only will they enjoy delicious ice cream but they will be amazed by all of the hard work that has taken place over the last year -- especially Mrs. Crandall's classroom. Tell your friends and family and come out for free ice cream and join in the fun at the Old Rock School while enjoying a little Springville history.
Congratulations to Ally Naylor, who was recently crowned Springville Homecoming Queen. Ally is the daughter of Mitch and Beth Naylor.
Come get a better night’s sleep and support the second annual Springville High School and Middle School Softball Mattress Fundraiser on Saturday, Oct. 5, from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. at the high school. There will be quality name brands like Simmons Beautyrest and Therapedic mattresses priced up to 50 percent below retail. Profits go directly to the softball teams.
