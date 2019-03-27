Don't miss the guided walking tours of downtown Springville on April 6, 13, 20 and 27. These tours are presented by the Springville Preservation Society and are informative, interesting and fun.
Join the volunteer tour guides who will tell you facts about Springville that you probably never knew. For instance, have you ever wondered what was once located on a particular vacant lot in downtown Springville or wondered when buildings were built or what businesses were in those old buildings over the years? Have you ever been curious to hear stories of the many unique occurrences that have happened in Springville in days gone by?
You will be amazed (and sometimes amused) at some of the history of this town. The tours walk at a leisure, unhurried, relaxed pace along Main Street, and each tour lasts about 45 minutes. As soon as one tour ends, another will begin. You will learn interesting facts about the historic homes and businesses as well as information about structures that are no longer there.
There is no charge for the walking tours, which will be from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. during the month of April. The tours will start and end at the Springville City Museum across the street from the Springville United Methodist Church.
Red Hill Baptist Church Food Pantry will be open to those from St. Clair County on Saturday, March 30, from 9-11a.m. The church is at 9013 U.S. 11. For more information, call 205-467-7070.
Our own Something Else trio (Merle Dollar, Peggy Jones and Sylvia Waid) along with Cottonmouth Creek “Bluegrass with a bite” will be at Sugar Creek Supper Club in Hayden on Saturday, March 23. Cottonmouth Creek was a big part of Local Color lore for many years. Come support them and our Springville ladies and keep the music going just like before. Doors open at 7:15; cover is $15.
For reservations, emailwww.sugarcreeksupperclub.comor call/text me at 205-527-0232.