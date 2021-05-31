Springville’s Makalyn Kyser named to North All-Star softball team

Junior Makalyn Kyser of Springville High School was one of 18 players to be named to the North All-Star softball team for this summer's All-Star Sports Week.
She was given other honors throughout the season including being selected for Class 6A, Area 13 tournament team, All-St. Clair County MVP, and the Class 6A all-state team following the Tigers second-place finish in the state tournament.
Kyser also received multiple honors in basketball where she was named the St. Clair All-County MVP and selected for the area season team and area all-tournament team.
Kyser said it was an honor to be chosen for the all-star team.
“It's cool to know a lot of coaches from 6A did come together and chose out of, I think almost 100 girls, they chose me to be on the team of 18. It’s really just a big opportunity to represent my school and to make them proud,” Kyser said.
For the 2021 season, Kyer recorded 55 runs, 52 RBIs, 17 doubles and 13 home runs. She ended the season with a .389 batting average and .522 on base percentage.
Kyser said she has played softball since she can remember and loves the friendships and family she makes from playing the sport.
“I can always count on (my team) to be there for me and I already love the game so much, so with that added onto it makes the game what I want to do for the rest of my life.”
A little over halfway into her junior year, Kyser committed to play softball for Jacksonville State where she will be a catcher. She emphasized that while excited to play at the next level, she’ll miss the Springville community after she finishes her final year of high school softball.
“Playing for Springville High School has just been a big opportunity for me just because they are my community and I get to play in front of them,”
She added, “I just know our community loves to watch us play and be successful.”