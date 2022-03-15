Springville’s Libby Thornton wins Rick Bragg Feature Writing award

Springville’s Libby Thornton has been named the winner of the Rick Bragg feature writing award. As a result, she will be receiving the J.B. Stevenson scholarship worth $2,500.
Thornton said Bragg inspired her to become a writer from the start after reading his book, “All Over but the Shoutin',” a required reading for her AP language arts class.
“I thought it was interesting that he went to Haiti and even just wrote in his local town,” she said. “That’s why I wanted to enter the contest—I really liked him.”
Thornton entered multiple pieces she wrote for her school's newspaper in the contest, including a piece on her history teacher Shannon Slaughter and Springville High School Principal Dr. Greg Moore.
She said that herself and other students’ admiration for Mr. Slaughter inspired her piece entitled “Slaughter House.”
“I knew a lot of students really loved him and were inspired by him and felt like they learned a lot from him, but he is also very passionate about music and I knew from my friends who are in his class currently that he was going to be releasing a new song so I kind of felt like that was a good moment to write something about him,” Thornton said.
Thornton also noted that Dr. Moore, who was previously the principal at Springville Elementary, is also loved by all of his students, and since obtaining his doctorate, she felt it was the perfect moment to do a piece on him.
“I had little brothers that were actually at the elementary school when he was there. Then when covid hit — he rode around and came to our neighborhoods and played basketball with the kids, so I remember my brothers playing basketball with Mr. Moore and getting so excited to see him,” she said.
Thornton said while she hasn’t fully decided where she will attend college, she hopes to attend the University of Alabama because of its top communications program. While she isn’t sure what she wants to do after college, Thornton expressed that wants to make an impact similar to how Rick Bragg has throughout his career.
“When I read ‘All Over but the Shoutin’ there’s this one story that Rick Bragg wrote called ‘Dirty Red’ about this kid and there was a lot of misconceptions about him and Rick Bragg wrote a story that cleared the air about some things and it changed this kids life and his town’s perception of him, so I think that’s really important,” Thornton said. “So, my end goal would just be to have that kind of impact.”