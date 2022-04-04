Springville’s Kyle Dorsett wins Phoenix Bass Fishing League Event

Boater Kyle Dorsett of Springville caught five bass Saturday weighing 15 pounds, 7 ounces, to win the MLF Phoenix Bass Fishing League Presented by T-H Marine on Lake Mitchell. The tournament was the second event for the Bass Fishing League Bama Division. Dorsett earned $5,498 for his victory.
“We had about an hour fog delay, and I really didn’t have any expectations,” Dorsett said. “I had practiced a couple of days, and the sun was out then, but I had never even caught a 3-pounder.
He added, “After the fog delay Saturday I went to my spot and there were two boats sitting on it, so I just picked up a jig and went fishing. I fished the way I like to fish.”
Dorsett said his bass came on a Dirty Jigs Swim Jig and a Dirty Jigs Scott Canterbury Flippin’ Jig. He said he focused on fishing Lake Mitchell from the boat ramp mid-lake to the Coosa River.
“This win feels awesome,” Dorsett said. “This is my third BFL win, but it’s been a while. It’s just awesome to win against this caliber of fishermen.”
Tyler Smith of Selma, Alabama, had a 4-pound, 6-ounce largemouth that was the heaviest of the event in the Boater Division and earned the day’s Berkley Big Bass Boater award of $645.
The top 45 boaters and co-anglers in the region based on point standings, along with the five winners in each qualifying event, will be entered in the Oct. 13-15 Bass Fishing League Regional Championship on Pickwick Lake in Counce, Tennessee.
Boaters will compete for a top award of $60,000, including a new Phoenix 819 Pro with a 200-horsepower Mercury outboard and $10,000, while co-anglers will fish for a new Phoenix 819 Pro with a 200-horsepower Mercury outboard.