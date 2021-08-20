Springville’s Crawford-Skinner Insurance Agency retains its ‘Best Practices’ status

The Crawford Skinner Insurance Agency has retained its “Best Practices” status, once again becoming a part of an elite group of independent insurance agencies around the United States. This status comes by participating in the Independent Insurance Agents and Brokers of America Best Practice Study group.
More than 1,000 independent agencies throughout the U.S. were nominated to take part in the annual study in 2020, but only 262 agencies qualified for the honor. To be chosen, the agency had to be among the 35 to 45 top-performing agencies in one of six revenue categories.
For further information, please contact Alyssa Skinner of Crawford Skinner Agency at (205)-467-6777.