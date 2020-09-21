Springville’s Crawford Skinner Insurance Agency retains best practices title

SPRINGVILLE -- Crawford Skinner Insurance Agency in Springville has retained its best practices status, according to a press release.
The award comes from participating in the Independent Insurance Agents and Brokers of America (IIABA or the Big “I”) best practices study group.
The annual survey and study of leading independent insurance agencies documents the business practices of the "best" agencies, and urges others to adopt similar practices.
Founded in 1896, the Independent Insurance Agents & Brokers of America (the Big "l") is the nation's oldest and largest national association of independent insurance agents and brokers, representing more than 25,000 agency locations united under the Trusted Choice brand.
Since 1993, the Big "I" and Reagan Consulting, an Atlanta-based management consulting firm, have joined forces to study the country's leading agency categories.
The agencies comprising the study groups are selected every third year through a comprehensive nomination and qualifying process and then awarded a "Best Practices Agency" designation.
The agency is nominated by either an IIABA affiliated state association or an insurance company and qualified based on its operational excellence.
The selected best practices agencies retain their status during the three-year cycle by submitting extensive financial and operational data for review each year.
This is the second year of the current three-year study cycle, during which over 1,000 independent agencies throughout the U.S. were nominated to take part in the annual study in 2019, but only 262 agencies qualified. To be chosen, the agency had to be among the 35 to 45 top-performing agencies in one of six revenue categories.
The Crawford Skinner Agency was founded in 1944 and offers insurance products from a number of different companies including Auto Owners, Travelers, Progressive and Penn National.
For further information, please contact Ashley Green or Alyssa Skinner of Crawford Skinner Agency at 205-467-6777.