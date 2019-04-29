Springville senior Cole Clark signed a football scholarship to Faulkner University in Montgomery last week. He is the 18-year-old son of Tim and Heidi Clark of Springville. He has always attended the Springville schools.
Clark said it was during his sophomore year of high school that it hit him he wanted to play football at the collegiate level.
“I played two years of pee wee football,” Clark said. “At that time, it just wasn’t my thing. I started playing again in high school.”
At 6-ft, 4-inches, Clark is the perfect build for a tight end/wide receiver. He chose Faulkner University over Birmingham-Southern and Samford.
“Faulkner is a good Christian school,” Clark said. “I feel like I can step right in and make a difference early.”
Clark played in only four games his senior year as he suffered a broken collar bone.
“That’s not going to stop me, and I am fully recovered,” Clark said.
Clark signed his scholarship on the first day of the NFL draft. He hopes in four years that his name will be called so he can live out his dream of playing in the NFL one day. His favorite NFL team is the New England Patriots.
Tim Clark said he was very proud of his son.
“He set his mind to do this and he has worked hard in the summers, afternoons and nights,” he said. “He has really set himself up in a good position. When we visited Faulkner, it just felt like home.”
Heidi Clark said she was excited that her son was going to be in a smaller school setting.
“He will have a Bible class every day,” she said. “If you are going to send your child to college, you might as well send them to a place where you know God is going to be in their life. That’s very important to us. I am very proud of him.”
Springville head football coach Michael Graben said he is very excited that he has a player signing a scholarship in his first year as a head coach.
“Cole is very deserving and he is a good kid,” Graben said. “He’s a big, tall kid and has a great body. He has good hands and great feet. I hate that he got hurt during his senior year and was only able to play in four games. I do believe Cole will be a big asset at Faulkner.”
Graben said it was during Clark’s junior year that he caught about 25 passes, two that went for touchdowns.
Springville High School principal Virgil Winslett said Clark is a great kid and a joy to be around.
“He had a good career here, and we are excited for him and his future,” Winslett said. “We think he is going to do great things.”
