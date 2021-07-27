Springville’s Cassidy Jacks looks back on journey to becoming Miss Arizona

Springville native Cassidy Jacks is heading to the Miss USA Pageant … while representing a state on the other side of the country.
She was recently crowned Miss Arizona USA and will compete in the Miss USA Pageant on Nov. 29, in Tulsa, Okla. Even so, she's pleased that she still has plenty of support in her hometown and in Alabama.
“I’ve always had so many people cheering me on when I competed for Miss Alabama, and it makes me feel so good to know so many people back home in Alabama are continuing to cheer me on,” said Jacks, a 2012 Springville High School graduate.
Jacks, who will turn 27 on Aug. 3, moved to Arizona in the fall of 2017 after graduating from the University of Alabama in the spring of 2017.
The first time she competed in Miss Arizona USA was in 2019 and she finished fourth runner-up. After taking a year off from competition, Jacks won the Miss Arizona USA title against 51 other women June 11.
Even though she has one more year of eligibility left, Jacks said this is it for her. She said six years (four for Miss Alabama and two for Miss Arizona) is enough.
“I am so incredibly busy with my job now,” she said. “I decided to give it one more shot, and I finally won. It is so exciting.”
Jacks is in medical sales and works for LabCorp in Phoenix, Ariz.
Competing for Miss Alabama
In the four years Jacks competed in the Miss Alabama Pageant, she finished in the Top 10 three of the four years.
Her first year to compete was in 2014 and she finished in the Top Ten. In 2015, she did not place but won the talent competition.
Her best year at the Miss Alabama Pageant was 2016 when she finished second runner-up, won a preliminary talent award and was first runner-up to the community service award. In 2017, Jacks did not place at Miss Alabama.
She blacked out
Once she knew she had won Miss Arizona USA, Jacks said she literally blacked out.
“I was just in misbelief,” Jacks said. “I had tried for so many times and had come so close several times."
When it came down to the final two, she was hoping fervently she wouldn't be first runner-up.
"I kept thinking, ‘Please don’t say my name, please don’t say my name,’" she recalled. "They had called out the fourth, third and second runner-up, and were going to call out the first runner-up. When they didn’t say my name, I really did black out. I can’t explain it.”
Jacks said she had been on that stage when her name had been called — fourth, third and second runner-up.
“I had never been one of the final two, holding hands with the other girl to potentially be crowned,” she said. “I really tried to visualize that moment because it was something I had dreamed about ever since I was a little girl. This is something I have worked so hard for many years. My family has supported me in every pageant I have competed in. I am honored and blessed to be representing Arizona in the Miss USA Pageant.”
Jacks is the daughter of John and Kristi Jacks.