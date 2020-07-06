Springville’s Caroline Skellett wins title of Distinguished Young Woman of St. Cair County 2021

SPRINGVILLE -- Caroline Skellett of Springville High School was named Distinguished Young Woman of St Clair County 2021 during a program June 20 at Springville Middle School.
Samantha Hennings of Victory Christian School finished runner-up in the scholarship program.
Caroline is the daughter of Jessica and Jake Skellett.
"I am thrilled and honored to represent my county in the state Distinguished Young Women program,” Caroline said, in a release. “I believe this program is an amazing opportunity for young women to be recognized for their achievements in their schools and communities. I look forward to promoting the ideals of Distinguished Young Women and encouraging others to be their best self throughout the upcoming year."
Caroline’s mother is a former DWY participant and said she expects the state event to be a good experience for her daughter.
"I'm so proud of Caroline,” Jessica Skellett said, in the release. “As a former participant in the DYW program in 1995, I know that she will have the experience of a lifetime at the state program. The opportunity to grow as an individual and make lifelong friends were my favorite parts of the DYW experience."
Added Jake Skellett, in the release, "Caroline has always been an independent and driven young lady. It's great to see her hard work paying off, and we're excited and proud to see her represent St. Clair County in Montgomery at the state program."
Individual awards winners from the St. Clair County event included:
Spirit Award -- $150 Kaylen Fluker, Pell City High School;
Be Your Best Self Essay -- $150 Samantha Hennings
Self-expression -- $200 Samantha Hennings, Caroline Skellett;
Fitness $200 -- Alexandra Hill of St. Clair County High School, Caroline Skellett;
Talent $250 -- Katie Sargent of Moody High School, Samantha Hennings, Caroline Skellett;
Scholastics -- $300 Sydney Martin of Springville, Samantha Hennings, Carolina Skellett;
Interview -- $300 Samantha Hennings, Caroline Skellett, Sydney Martin, Kayla Fluker;
Runner up -- $800 Samantha Hennings; and
Winner -- $1,800 Caroline Skellett.
The Distinguished Young Women of Alabama state program will be Jan. 15-16, 2021, at Frazer United Methodist Church in Montgomery.