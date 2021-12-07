Springville’s Abbie Talton records 1,000 career points

SPRINGVILLE — Senior Abbie Talton of Springville High School is one of the few people who can say she scored 1,000 career points as a basketball player in high school.
Talton has been a varsity player since her seventh-grade year.
“I personally think it's a great accomplishment," she said. "I set that goal in ninth grade, because I just thought it would be something cool and hasn’t been done in a while.”
Talton is a two-sport athlete, playing both basketball and soccer. She said basketball is definitely her favorite and has played since she was 4 years old. She added that her teammates are her favorite part of the sport.
“I like the bond that I’ve created with everybody and that I’ve created friends, because I’m a very shy person,” Talton said.
Head basketball coach Warren House said that he is proud of Talton.
“This is a great achievement for her," he said. "One of the best things is that she is a very unselfish player. She has achieved this milestone while leading the team in assists this season and the previous three seasons.
"She is an athlete dedicated to the game. She works at it all the time.”