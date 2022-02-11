Springville Rotary Clubs selects is Students’ Teacher of the Month

The Springville Area Rotary Satellite Club has selected its February Students and Teacher of the Month.
Madison Isbell is a senior at Springville High School whose favorite subject is history. She plans to attend Jeff State and then transfer to UAB to major in dermatology.
Conner Gilmer is a senior at Springville High School and a member of the boys' soccer team. Conner's favorite subject is math. He plans to attend Auburn University and study to be an architect.
The students selected Jennifer Brand as their Teacher of the Month Jennifer Brand. She is the art teacher at Springville High School. According to Isbell and Gilmer, she does a tremendous job of helping students reach their artistic potential.
The Springville Area Rotary Club meets at 7 a.m. on Thursday mornings at the Springville Weather Shelter at 210 Walker Drive. For more information about the club, or to help with one of its projects, email Diane Poole at dianepoole1225@centurytel.net.