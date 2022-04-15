Springville Rotary Club recognizes its SHS Students, Teachers of the Month

SPRINGVILLE — The Springville Area Rotary Club has named its Students and Teachers of the Month for Springville High School.
The Students of the Month include Bre Miller and Johnnie Wolf.
Miller is a SHS cheerleader and a member of the Beta Club. She plans to attend Mississippi State University and major in criminology.
Johnnie Wolf is a member of the SHS football, basketball and soccer teams. He is also in the Beta Club. He plans to attend the University of Alabama and major in nursing.
Wolf chose Maranda Hicks as his Teacher of the Month. Hicks is a science teacher at SHS as well as a senior sponsor and leads the Peer Helpers Club.
Miller chose Coach Warren House as her Teacher of the Month. House is the longest-tenured coach at SHS. He is the athletic director, head volleyball coach and girls’ basketball coach. He is also a gifted science teacher.
The Rotary International is a global network of 1.2 million business, professional, and community leaders whose motto is ‘Service above Self.’ The Springville Area Club is currently a satellite club of the Trussville Rotary Daybreak Club and will soon become a stand-alone club.
The Springville Rotary Club meets at 7 a.m. on Thursday mornings of each month at the storm shelter near City Hall (210 Walker Drive). For more information on the Springville Area Club, or to help with one of our projects, please email Diane Poole at dianepoole1225@centurytel.net.