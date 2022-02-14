Springville Rotary Club donates ‘book nook’ to Woody Park in Springville

A book nook was installed and dedicated at Woody Park in Springville on behalf of the Springville Rotary Club in partnership with Better Basics on Saturday. The book nook will serves as a spot where books are made available in the stand-alone boxes for readers to borrow at any time.
Better Basics is a non-profit in Birmingham that strives to advance childhood literacy in both reading and mathematics. A special project in Better Basics' literacy arsenal is the installation and dedication of book nooks in under-resourced areas of the community. Once a book nook is placed in an area, Better Basics ensures a constant supply of books for birth through high-school-aged students is maintained in each nook.
The Rotary International is a global network of 1.2 million business, professional and community leaders whose motto is “Service Above Self.” This club lives out this motto by serving the community in many ways. Proceeds from fundraising events, including the coordination of the golf tournament, go toward the club’s many projects. Those projects include leadership opportunities for local high school students, Dr. Seuss books for local elementary students, ribbons at city hall in recognition of Veterans’ Day, lunch for campers and staff at Smile-a-Mile, trees planted at Civitan Park and more.
Most recently, the club funded the new clock in downtown Trussville, benches at the walking track at Cahaba Elementary and playground equipment at The Mall in historic Trussville.
The Trussville Rotary Daybreak Club meets at 7 a.m. on the first through fourth Wednesday mornings of each month at First Baptist Church Trussville located at 128 North Chalkville Road. For more information on the Trussville Rotary Daybreak Club, or to help with one of our projects, email Diane Poole at dianepoole1225@centurytel.net.