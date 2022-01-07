Springville Rotary Club announces Students’ Teacher of the Month

The Springville Area Rotary Satellite Club has selected its January Students’ Teacher of the Month.
The Students of the Month from Springville High School include Makalyn Kyser and Derek Moore.
Kyser excels as a student-athlete participating in basketball and softball and will attend Jacksonville State University on a softball scholarship. She plans to major in elementary education with aspirations of becoming an elementary teacher and softball coach.
Moore is also flourishing as a student-athlete as a member of the SHS boy’s basketball team. He has gained interest from several colleges and universities thus far for a potential basketball scholarship. He said he plans to pursue a degree in sports medicine.
The two students’ Teacher of the Month is Amy Weston. She teaches family and consumer science and sponsors First Priority, an organization "connecting the church to the campus for Christ." The students say, "She is awesome."
The club meets at 7 a.m. on Thursday mornings at the Springville Weather Shelter at 210 Walker Drive. For more information on the Springville Area Rotary Satellite Club, or to help with one of our projects, please email Diane Poole at dianepoole1225@centurytel.net.