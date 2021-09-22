Springville rejects new garbage bids from Waste Management

SPRINGVILLE — During its regular meeting Monday night, the Springville City Council rejected new garbage bids from Waste Management and authorized the rebidding process.
The council is saying that for over a month, Springville has received inconsistent garbage pickup with some residents not having their garbage picked up for as long as four weeks.
The city of Springville has rebid its garbage service previously, however, with Waste Management being the only company to bid, the city and garbage company have been having trouble coming to terms on a new contract.
“I’ve submitted (Waste Management) three versions of the contract and everytime they send back contracts with changes,” Springville City Attorney James Hill said, later adding that there have also been issues in communicating with those in charge at Waste Management.
The city attorney told the council that he would like to draw up new bid specs in order to attract more bidders. Hill later added, however, that the goal is not necessarily finding a different garbage company, but instead drafting a contract that can be serviced and avoid these issues in the future. He also emphasized that the garbage company has done its job properly for the 10 years it has worked with the city compared to the last 90 days.
In the meantime, the city is looking to come to an agreement with the city of Ragland to help catch-up on garbage pickup. Hill said Ragland Mayor Richard Bunt has already said he is willing to lend a garbage truck owned by the city.
Toward the end of the discussion in the work session, Mayor Dave Thomas extended his gratitude to the Springville residents who took time to help with the issue.
“I would just like to take a moment to thank all of our volunteers who have helped their friends and neighbors and family with the garbage issue,” Thomas said.
“As soon as we got the dumpsters out here people were coming up with trucks, pulling trailers just loaded with garbage that obviously didn’t come from one household.”
He added, “Please continue, because it is really heartwarming to see Springville residents step up when others have missed a beat or 12.”
In other matters, the council:
—Issued a permit for Springville’s homecoming parade;
—Approved a resolution to send Chief Richard Harvey to the Alabama Fire Chief’s Association Statewide Mutual Aid Consortium
—Authorized an agreement with Gulf Coast Underground LLC;
—Approved an increase in park grounds maintenance funding;
—And, increased the price of municipal assessment letters to $10 effective Oct. 1.