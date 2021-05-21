Springville rallies to defeat No. 1 Athens in Class 6A state tournament

OXFORD — After defeating Saraland 10-3 in the first round of the Class 6A state softball tournament, Springville advanced to clinch a 6-1 win over Athens, who was ranked No. 1 in the final regular-season poll by the Alabama Sports Writers Association. Springville was No. 4.
After a mostly scoreless game, the Tigers posted six runs in the sixth by McKenzie Brown, Makalyn Kyser, Addie Bowling, Tatum Bartlett, Layla Bradshaw and Cami Gunter to put them ahead 6-1.
Bradshaw also drove in two runs.
The Golden Eagles had an opportunity for a comeback in the seventh, but fell short after three back-to-back groundouts.
Regan Cornelius led her team from the circle, allowing only one run on five hits for the four innings she worked. She struck out six on the day.
This is the Tigers' 11th straight win. They will advance to the semi-finals to face-off against Hazel Green.