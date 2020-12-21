Springville rallies, stays unbeaten

It took some late work, but the Springville boys stayed undefeated by pulling out a 43-35 win over Southside.
The Tigers trailed for three quarters before rallying and improving to 11-0.
Gavin Gooch led Springville with 18 points. Garrett Howard followed with nine. Howard led in rebounding with seven, while Gooch followed with five.
Taylor Carr paced the Panthers with 14 points and five rebounds. Michael Rich Jr. followed with 11 points and four boards.
Springville will return home Jan. 5 to face Moody. Tip-off is set for 8 p.m.