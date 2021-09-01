Springville pulls away with 39-28 win over St. Clair

SPRINGVILLE — County teams Springville and St. Clair faced off in both teams' season-opener Friday.
While both teams saw high points throughout the game, Springville took a 38-28 victory, although the Saints did not go down without a fight.
SCCHS started the game with its first possession coming from a fumble recovery. Immediately following this play, the Saints put up the first touchdown of the game with a 42-yard pass from quarterback Nigel Dowdell to wide receiver Jacoby Blanks.
The Tigers, however, responded with a field goal and two touchdowns by running back Patrick Bennett and wide receiver Jamel Williams by the end of the quarter, putting the score at 23-7.
The second quarter proved to be just as eventful as St. Clair put up two more touchdowns while keeping Springville at one with a two-point conversion. The teams went into halftime 31-21.
The third quarter ended scoreless as the heat and humidity proved to be a challenge while players from both teams dropped from cramps.
While continuing to try to claw its way into the lead, St. Clair put up the first seven points of the final quarter following a fumble by Springville inside of their own 5-yard line.
With the score at 31-28, the Saints saw a final chance at redemption. However, Springville quarterback Ashton Frye worked in one last touchdown from the 1-yard line with less than two minutes left to pull away with the win.
The Tigers will host Cherokee County on Friday while the Saints will travel to Dora to take on Corner High School.