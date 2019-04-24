Only a couple more days until the Springville Preservation Society guided walking tours of downtown Springville on Saturday, April 27. Join the volunteer tour guides who will tell you facts about Springville that you probably never knew.
You will be amazed (and sometimes amused) at the history of this town. The guides will escort you at a leisure, unhurried, relaxed pace along Main Street, and each tour lasts about 45 minutes. As soon as one tour ends, another will begin. You will learn interesting facts about the historic homes and businesses as well as information about structures that are no longer there.
Are you interested in the history of Springville? Did you know Springville was settled by the Creek and Cherokee tribes and was originally referred to as Big Springs? The name was later changed to Springville in 1834 with the establishment of a post office.
There is no charge for the walking tours, which are held from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. The tours will start and end at the Springville City Museum across the street from the Springville United Methodist Church.
While you’re at it, stroll through the museum and marvel at the great artifacts and history on display. Look in every nook and cranny. Everywhere you turn you will find something from Springville's past to entertain and educate you. Don't miss the huge piece of steel from one of the World Trade Center buildings that were attacked on Sept. 11 on loan to the museum from Springville's Civil Air Patrol. It is an amazing piece of history. Bring your children, family and friends; they will love all this history and it is all free compliments of the Preservation Society.
Meet award-winning multi-talented author, writer, director and producer, Roger Reid at the Springville library on Tuesday, April 30, at 3 p.m. For more information, call the library at 205-467-2339.
The Big Springs Splash Pad opening day will be Friday, May 3, from 3-7 p.m. Cost is $1. Open weekends only until May 28. Saturdays from 10 a.m.-7 p.m. and Sundays from 1-5 p.m. Pavilions will be available for rent.
The Red Hill Baptist Church Food Pantry will be open to those in need who live in St. Clair County on Saturday, April 27, from 9-11 a.m. The church is at 9013 U.S. 11 in Springville. For more information, call 205-467-7070.
Don't miss Springville's own Something Else Trio (Peggy Jones, Sylvia Waid and Merle Dollar) opening for Rosewood with special guest Jason Bailey at the Sugar Creek Supper Club in Hayden on Saturday, April 27. There is a $15 cash cover charge.