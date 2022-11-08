Springville Police holding annual toy drive

The Springville Police Department is having their annual toy drive for Toys For Tots.
Donations and new unwrapped gifts (please no stuffed animals)may be dropped off at the Police Department Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m.
Last year the department gave 47 children toys for Christmas.
Please consider helping, so they are able to do it again this year.
If you need help with Christmas, pick up an application at the Springville Police Department.
The deadline to turn in applications is Nov. 25.
The Springville High School Beta Club Canned Food Drive has begun.
If you would like to support the Beta Club bring your canned food donations to Springville High School.
Congratulations to Springville High School Boys and Girls Cross Country Team at the St. Clair County Cross Country Championships, taking top honors in both the boys and girls divisions.
Time to start planning this year's Christmas parade, which is Saturday, Dec. 10 at 6 p.m.
The theme is "150 years of Christmas".
Online registration for parade participants will open soon. Watch this column for more information as it becomes available.
