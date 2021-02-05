Springville picks up two wins, makes comeback against Leeds in OT

The Springville boys basketball team beat Hayden and Leeds to add two more wins to its record.
The Tigers also fell to Jacksonville earlier in the week and now sit at 24-5 entering the Class 6A, Area 13 tournament.
Leeds
The Tigers rallied against the Green Wave on Thursday night and managed a 49-45 win in overtime. Leeds held onto a the lead for most of the matchup, going into halftime with a 19-14 advantage.
The Green Wave held the advantage in the final two quarters until Springville rallied to come back from the double-digit deficit.
Cason Kersh netted a three point basket right before the buzzer to tie the game 40-40. The Tigers then outscored Leeds 9-5 in overtime to walk away with the win.
Kersh led his team in scoring with 15 points, while Gavin Gooch added 11. Chase Higgins also led his team with 16 rebounds to go with eight points.
“We showed a lot of fight, again, being down double-digit figures,” head coach Jeff Smith said. “I am really proud of how we competed to comeback and win.”
Hayden
The Tigers defeated Hayden High School 60-53 on Monday night. The Wildcats jumped out to an early lead and held the lead going into halftime 25-20. However, Springville rallied in the final half of the game to clinch the victory.
Pearson Baldwin added a double-double to his record with 12 points and a team best of 10 rebounds.
Jake Goolsby led his team scoring with 13 points while contributing nine rebounds. Cason Kersh also netted 11 points for the Tigers.
Jacksonville
The boys faced a heartbreaking defeat to the Jacksonville Golden Eagles in overtime on Tuesday, 66-59.
The Eagles led 33-24 at halftime, however, the Tigers rallied to put the game in overtime, 53-53. Jacksonville then went on to outscore Springville 13-6.
Cason Kersh and Gavin Gooch both led their team offensively with 16 points each. Pearson Baldwin also contributed 12 points along with a team best of six rebounds and four assists.