Springville Pediatrics to host 2nd annual fall festival, fundraiser for Wellhouse

SPRINGVILLE -- Springville Pediatrics announced it will host its second annual fall festival at Big Springs Park in Springville.
According to Carmen Booker, who helped organize the event, the festival will include a Halloween costume contest, food trucks, carnival games and more. Booker said this event will be on a bigger scale than the practice's first fall festival in 2019.
“This year, we are going to have more food trucks, more vendors, and local churches are helping out. We’re also going to do trunk-or-treat for the kids so they can get some sort of trick-or-treating in with COVID going on,” said Booker.
Booker emphasized Springville Pediatrics first began hosting the fall festival as a way to give back to its community.
“It’s just kind of our way to help out and give back,” said Booker.
During the festival. Springville Pediatrics will be taking donations for the Wellhouse in Birmingham. The Wellhouse helps restore the lives of women who have fallen victim to human trafficking or sexual exploitaition.
Everyone who brings a donation item for the Wellhouse will be entered to win a community basket, which will consist of gift cards or items from local businesses in Springville that have also opted to donate.
The festival will be a socially-distanced event. Patrons can wear a mask if they want to, and all tents will be placed 6 feet apart.
The festival will be Saturday, Oct. 31, from noon to 3 p.m.