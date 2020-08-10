Springville Pediatrics kicks off 2nd annual Operation Back to School fundraiser

SPRINGVILLE -- Springville Pediatrics is conducting its second annual Operation Back to School fundraiser to help buy new school clothes for the 63 school-age foster care children in St. Clair County.
The fundraiser is in partnership with the nonprofit organization “We’ve Got Your Back,” which provides underprivileged children all over the world with the tools they need to be successful in school.
Last year, Springville Pediatrics raised almost $2,500, and the practice is hoping to raise $6,300 this year, or $100 per child. As of Aug. 6, it was already halfway to that goal.
“We all know the stress that comes with back-to-school shopping, and for foster parents, this can be extremely stressful. We want to help alleviate some of that, so we are asking for you to help us raise money for these families,” Springville Pediatrics said via a Facebook post.
Recently, an anonymous benefactor said they will match the amount of money Springville Pediatrics raises for Operation Back to School. If Springville Pediatrics reaches its goal of $6,300, then it will be able to donate $12,600 to the foster children of St. Clair County.
The Willow Tree Boutique has also partnered with Springville Pediatrics. Those who donate at least $15 will receive a $10 coupon to use at the boutique.
Those who would like a coupon will need to put their email address on the memo section of the check. Once the check is received, the coupon will be sent.
Each of these donations is tax deductible, and Springville Pediatrics also plans to give each donation of $200 special recognition on its Facebook page.
Those who want to donate can send a check, drop their donation off at the Springville Pediatrics office or go to the direct link on the donation page that will lead to the nonprofit page.
The link to donate is: http://Givebutter.com/SpringvilleOBTS.
Checks can be made payable to We've Got Your Back and mailed to ATTN: We've Got Your Back, 350 Springville Station Blvd., Springville, AL 35146 (cash and gift cards will also be accepted).
The deadline to donate is Friday, Aug. 14. Anyone who has questions can contact Carmen Booker at 205-773-2075 or cbooker@springville-peds.com