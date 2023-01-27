Springville overwhelms St. Clair County, returns to the county championship game

MOODY — Springville’s size proved too much for St. Clair County on Thursday night. Tigers junior Bella Bullington made that point clear from her basket in the opening minute until reserves replaced her in the fourth quarter of Springville’s 63-27 win over the Saints at Moody in the St. Clair County Tournament semifinals.
“We wanted to go inside tonight,” Springville coach Warren House said. “We got a little more height than they did, so we were able to get into her, get it to her on the break. She was able to finish a good many. We were pleased with that.”
Bullington did more than just finish at the rim a few times. She dominated, scoring a game-high 19 points while also recording at least three steals despite not playing several minutes in the fourth quarter.
As good as Bullington was on Thursday night, at times, it felt like she was the warm-up act. Springville senior Farrah Hawkins seemed capable of scoring, stealing and rebounding at will for most of the third quarter.
Hawkins finished the evening with 11 points, at least four steals and at least four rebounds.
“She did some real good things in the second half,” House said. “Got some steals, got us in the break, finished some, looked for people (and) found them. All those things, real good things.”
What to know
— Springville held a 30-13 lead at the break. Both teams traded plenty of baskets in the third quarter before the Tigers outscored the Saints 16-1 in the final quarter.
— Six Tigers scored at least four points in the win. Freshman Olivia Carroll scored 10 points to finish third on the team.
— The Tigers’ latest victory in the series was even more lopsided than the previous two meetings this season when Springville won by 16 and 20 points. These teams will meet again in the area tournament.
— Jayla Whitsey and Gabriella Allison scored 11 and 9 points, respectively, for the Saints. Whitsey also finished with at least five rebounds and three steals. Allison grabbed at least four rebounds and recorded at least two assists.
Who said
— House on breaking St. Clair’s normally successful press: “The size helps and it also helps that we press, so every day at practice we’re practicing breaking the press, so that helps it in the long run.”
— House on earning a spot in the championship game: “They are pretty tickled. I think they know they got to get their mindset on what they got to do for Saturday to win this, but they are pretty happy.”
— House on pulling girls aside to correct them late in the fourth quarter: “That is just me. I told the girls, parents don’t get me because I am always pointing something out to make you better. I expect to see you too. It doesn’t matter if you’re up 50, down 50, you still need to try to do things the right way.”
Next up
— Springville will face the winner of Moody and Victory Christian on Saturday at 4 p.m. at Moody in the championship game.
— St. Clair County hosts Corner on Thursday at 6 p.m.